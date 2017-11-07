Allison Jean Crawford
Name Allison Jean Crawford
Parents Anthony and Cheryl Crawford of Alton
Birth Weight 4lb 15oz
Birth Length 17.5in
Time 5:08pm
Date Oct 9, 2017
Hospital Alton Memorial
Grandparents Karen Crawford, Alton; Curtis and Tereas Carter, Dorsey
