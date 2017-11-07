Name Allison Jean Crawford

Parents Anthony and Cheryl Crawford of Alton

Birth Weight 4lb 15oz

Birth Length 17.5in

Time 5:08pm

Date Oct 9, 2017

Hospital Alton Memorial

Grandparents Karen Crawford, Alton; Curtis and Tereas Carter, Dorsey

