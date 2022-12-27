LADUE, Mo. - Malik Allen led Edwardsville with 16 points and both A.J. Tillman and Alec Marchetto added nine points each, but Parkway South held off a late rally to help defeat the Tigers 60-57 in the opening round of the Don Mauer Holiday Invitational basketball tournament Monday afternoon at Mary Institute-Country Day School in Ladue, Mo.

The Patriots got strong play from Joe Mallory off the bench to help hold off Edwardsville, who had a chance to force overtime, but a three from Allen rimmed out at the buzzer to give South the win and put them through to the quarterfinals.

The Patriots held an 18-15 lead after the first quarter, then extended it to 30-23 at halftime and went out to a 46-37 advantage after three quarters, with the Tigers coming from behind to outscore South 20-14 in the final quarter, just coming up short in their first-ever game at the Mauer tournament as South won its opener for the first time since 2018.

To go along with Allen's 16 points and both Tillman and Marchetto's nine points, Edwardsville got eight points from Jake Curry, Iose Epenesa added six points, Jonathan Stump scored five points and Isayah Kloster had four points.

Evan Renz led South with 14 points, while both Eddie Ahern and Demonte Hurt both scored 13 points apiece, Jaylen Calloway had 12 points and Mallory had his eight points to help the Patriots to the win.

Parkway South is now 8-2, while the Tigers go to 6-6 and play Clayton, who lost to Francis Howell 58-34, in the consolation quarterfinals Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m., while the Patriots play the Vikings in the second quarterfinal that afternoon at 4:30 p.m.

In the other first-round games on Monday, the host Rams won over Ft. Zumwalt West 53-46, St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic defeated Wentzville, Mo., Liberty 59-48, Ladue Horton Watkins won over Ft. Zumwalt North 69-27, St. Charles got past Ritenour of Overland, Mo. 64-60, Kirkwood won over Parkway Central 67-37 and Whitfield defeated Duchesne Catholic of St. Charles, Mo. 63-48.

