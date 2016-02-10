MASCOUTAH — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) celebrates its inaugural flight to Punta Gorda / Fort Myers, Florida from the St. Louis area with the chance to win a winter getaway. Allegiant and the MidAmerica St. Louis Airport are asking travelers to head to the airport on Feb. 18, 2016 with their bags packed and ready to fly. One lucky winner will be chosen at random to win roundtrip airfare and hotel stay for two* in Punta Gorda / Fort Myers, Florida.

Travelers can enter the giveaway at the Allegiant ticket counter at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport between 6:45 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2016. Travelers who show up in tropical attire will receive two entries. The winner will be randomly selected at 7:55 a.m. Winners will leave immediately on the inaugural flight at 9:55 a.m.

“Allegiant is very excited to kick off our new service with this giveaway,” said Brian Davis, Allegiant vice president of marketing. “We can’t wait to give someone the opportunity to visit beautiful southwest Florida.”

“We’re excited to have Allegiant offering convenient, affordable, direct service to the popular Fort Myers area so local residents have one more option to take the easy way to Florida,” notes Mark Kern, chairman of St. Clair County. “We hope they take advantage of the opportunity to be a part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural flight.”

The winner will receive two round trip tickets on the inaugural flight and a three-night hotel stay at the Four Points by Sheraton Punta Gorda Harborside. The flight departs MidAmerica St. Louis Airport at 9:55 a.m. on Thurs., Feb. 18, 2016. The return flight is on Sun., Feb. 21, 2016

The new Allegiant service from the St. Louis area to Punta Gorda / Fort Myers will operate twice weekly between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Punta Gorda Airport (PGD). Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

About the free flight giveaway:

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE OR PAYMENT DOES NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the United States, 21 and older. Void elsewhere and where prohibited. Promotion ends Feb. 18, 2016. Subject to complete Official Rules, available to view at http://gofly.us/Y8978

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/VB3OR.

