MASCOUTAH — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces new, nonstop service from St. Louis to Destin / Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The company, known for its exceptional travel deals, is offering one-way fares to Destin, Florida for as low as $39.*

“With this new service to Destin-Fort / Walton Beach, St. Louis area travelers can economically and easily enjoy the beautiful warm waters of the Gulf,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant senior vice president of planning. “This new destination is sure to be a hit with anyone looking for a great summer getaway to Florida’s northwest coast.”

The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly and will fly nonstop between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) beginning June 2, 2016 through Sept. 4, 2016. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“For this region, the gateway to Florida truly is via Allegiant and MidAmerica Airport,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport route from MidAmerica gives residents of the Metro East and the entire St. Louis region the first-ever nonstop direct flight to Destin. With family-friendly airport access and Allegiant’s great service, you’re an hour and half away from the beach.”

The new service will provide St. Louis travelers with their only nonstop option to enjoy the pristine, white sand beaches of Destin / Fort Walton Beach. Allegiant also provides ultra-low-cost, nonstop service from BLV to Las Vegas, Orlando, Tampa Bay and Fort Myers / Punta Gorda.

Named the “Emerald Coast” for its beautiful green waters and soft, white sand, Destin / Fort Walton Beach is one of Florida’s fastest-growing beach destinations. When not enjoying the region’s beaches, Florida’s largest fishing fleet brings in fresh seafood daily to the area’s many eateries. Family-friendly attractions such as helicopter tours and harbor cruises will also keep visitors on the move. St. Louis travelers can book their entire Destin / Fort Walton Beach vacation for less at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique travel option to St. Louis travelers. Focusing on low-cost leisure travel, the company provides customers with low base fares averaging nearly half of the cost of the average domestic round-trip fare. Allegiant’s innovative business model has allowed the company to grow from one aircraft and one route just over a decade ago, to providing convenient, affordable service in over 100 communities nationwide.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Must be purchased by Jan. 13, 2016 for travel by Aug. 16, 2016. Price displayed reflects purchase by debit card; purchase by credit card subject to surcharge not to exceed $8 each way per passenger. See Allegiant.com for details. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant, Travel is our deal. ®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/VB3OR.

