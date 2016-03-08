MASCOUTAH — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces new nonstop service between the St. Louis area and Jacksonville via the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). In conjunction with the new route announcement, Allegiant also kicks off the upcoming summer travel season with a “$1 Million Summer” campaign, pledging to give away $1 million in airfare now through the end of summer. As part of this campaign, the first 22 travelers to book their flights on the new route will receive a refund for their round-trip airfare.*

“We’re excited to give folks in the St. Louis area another Florida destination to visit this summer,” said Jude Bricker, Allegiant chief operating officer. “We’re sure that travelers will enjoy taking their vacation to Jacksonville for ultra-low costs.”

The seasonal flights will operate twice weekly and will fly nonstop between MidAmerica St. Louis Airport (BLV) and Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) beginning May 27, 2016. Allegiant, known for its exceptional travel deals, is offeringone-way fares for as low as $39.** Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Area residents who want to take the easy way out to Florida now have another terrific destination in the Sunshine State that they can reach via Allegiant’s latest non-stop service from MidAmerica,” said St. Clair County Chairman Mark Kern. “Just like Destin, this new route represents the region’s only direct flight to Jacksonville and brings our total number of Florida destinations to five that local travelers can enjoy, along with the hassle-free flying experience that is unique to MidAmerica Airport.”

The new service provides St. Louis area travelers with their only nonstop option to travel to Jacksonville. Allegiant also provides ultra-low-cost, nonstop service from BLV to Las Vegas and four other Florida destinations: Orlando / Sanford, Fort Myers, Tampa Bay and Destin / Fort Walton Beach.

Jacksonville, perfectly positioned along the Atlantic coast, is an exciting getaway waiting to be explored. Whether you are looking to discover the undiscovered, reconnect with family or be inspired by the city’s cultural offerings, unique cuisine or vivid sunrises, anything is possible in Jacksonville. St. Louis area travelers can book their entire Jacksonville vacation only at Allegiant.com.

Allegiant offers a unique travel option to St. Louis area travelers. Focusing on low-cost leisure travel, the company provides customers with low base fares averaging nearly half of the cost of the average domestic round-trip fare. Allegiant’s innovative business model has allowed the company to grow from one aircraft and one route just over a decade ago, to providing convenient, affordable service in over 100 communities nationwide.

*Allegiant Announcement Day Refund Eligibility

ELIGIBILITY: EMPLOYEES (AND THEIR IMMEDIATE FAMILIES) OF ALLEGIANT TRAVEL, ITS SUBSIDIARIES, VENDORS, MEDIA PARTNERS, ADVERTISING AGENCIES, TRAVEL AGENTS AND EMPLOYEES OF ASSOCIATED AIRPORTS ARE NOT ELIGIBLE. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. FEDERAL, STATE, AND LOCAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY.

The first 22 seats purchased on each of the 22 newly announced routes will be refunded based timestamp of seat purchase. Limit one (1) refund per person. Purchases made through the Allegiant.com website or through the Allegiant Travel Center to be eligible for refund. Offer valid through March 30, 2016.

Twenty-two (22) refunds per new route:

- Full refund of customer’s airfare itinerary, including airfare and airfare-related ancillary fees.

- Government fees and taxes will not be refunded.

- ELIGIBLE ROUTES: CAK-SFB, STS-LAS, MDT-MYR, ICT-SFB, LCK-JAX, FLL-VPS, STS-IWA, TUL-MSY, OKC-VPS, AVL-JAX, BLV-JAX, ELP-SFB, MEM-VPS, TYS-VPS, ABQ-AUS, ABQ-LAS, EVV-SFB, IND-JAX, MEM-LAX, TOL-MYR, RNO-LAX, SWF-MYR

Refund recipients will be notified within 48 hours of their refund. Actual refund may take 7 – 10 business days to process.

**About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats are limited. Price includes taxes and fees. Fares are one way and not available on all flights. Must be purchased by Mar. 14, 2016 for travel by Aug. 15, 2016. Price displayed reflects purchase by debit card; purchase by credit card subject to surcharge not to exceed $8 each way per passenger. See Allegiant.com for details. For optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com. Additional restrictions may apply.

Allegiant, Travel is our deal.®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. The company operates a low-cost, high-efficiency, all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air, while also offering other travel-related products such as hotel rooms, rental cars, and attraction tickets. All can be purchased through the company website, Allegiant.com. The company has been named one of America’s 100 Best Small Companies by Forbes Magazine for five consecutive years. In 2014, AVIATION WEEK ranked Allegiant the Top-Performing Airline in North America for the third consecutive year. For downloadable press kit, including photos, visit: http://gofly.us/YFuyb.

