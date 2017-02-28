Service to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Myrtle Beach, S.C. to be available as airline grows to offer 25 flights per week

MASCOUTAH - MidAmerica St. Louis Airport today announced that Allegiant is adding two new destinations to its non-stop flight offerings. Beginning May 26, the airline will offer direct flights to Myrtle Beach, S.C. (MYR), on a seasonal basis, and on May 17, year-round service begins to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (FLL). Myrtle Beach is the first South Carolina destination being offered by Allegiant from MidAmerica Airport. The newest Florida destination is the sixth in the sunshine state that now has service from MidAmerica.

Introductory fares as low as $49 for flights to Myrtle Beach and $55 for fights to Fort Lauderdale will be available for those booking flights to the new destinations by March 3, 2017.

With the addition of these exciting new destinations, the flight frequencies from MidAmerica will increase to 25 non-stop flights a week to a total of eight destinations. The increase in flights also means that MidAmerica now hosts the most Allegiant destination options in Illinois. Joining Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as destinations already being offered from MidAmerica are Destin/Fort Walton, Sanford/Orlando, Punta Gorda/Fort Myers, St. Pete/Tampa and Jacksonville, all in Florida, and the ever popular Las Vegas, Nev. Of note, the Destin/Fort Walton flights will be offered five days a week starting in May 2017.

“We’re very excited to add two more nonstop destinations to our service at MidAmerica Airport,” said Lukas Johnson, Allegiant senior vice president of commercial. “We’re happy to provide local travelers with even more convenient options while they’re planning their sunny vacations.”

The latest additions come on the heels of an extended period of solid growth in passenger service at MidAmerica Airport, with 2016 service levels up 200 percent over 2015. In January 2017 alone, MidAmerica saw a 40 percent increase in passenger boardings from January 2016.

“MidAmerica provides the airline industry an extremely cost-effective way for airlines to grow their business, as well as giving people across this region more destinations to enjoy with nonstop service,” noted St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern. “The destinations are incredible, and with the inclusion of Myrtle Beach and Fort Lauderdale, the region’s air service offerings continue to grow at great value. Just the free parking for a four day trip can save travelers over $100 in most cases.”

“There’s no question that travelers from across the region are finding some great options for hassle-free, affordable travel to a range of terrific destinations from right here at MidAmerica Airport,” added Tim Cantwell, director of MidAmerica Airport. “As Allegiant continues to grow its presence here with direct flights to these additional popular vacation locations, we believe demand will continue to accelerate and this exciting growth trend will continue.”

Aside from the free parking and affordable, non-stop flights offered by Allegiant, there are a host of additional advantages to flying out of MidAmerica, including short lines for check-in and security, a concession area for fresh food and drink, and easy access to the departure gates. For more details or flight information, visit www.flymidamerica.com or www.allegiant.com.

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport

MidAmerica St. Louis Airport is located in Mascoutah, Ill., in the eastern portion of the St. Louis metropolitan area. Major multimodal rail and inland port centers are located within 22 miles of the airport, which also enjoys easy access to five interstate highways via I-64. With parallel runways of 8,000 and 10,000 feet, the airport can handle simultaneous take-offs and landings in all conditions, minimizing delays. It has an annual capacity of 200,000 operations.

Tenants include Boeing, which recently located a new manufacturing facility at the airport; North Bay Produce, an international, grower-owned, year-round, fresh produce marketing and distribution cooperative headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., as well as AVMATS, a company providing alternatives for the support and maintenance of corporate aircraft, which has been operating at MidAmerica for almost a decade. MidAmerica is a Joint Use Airport partnering with Scott AFB, the home to US Transportation Command, a multi service organization, and Air Mobility Command, the USAF’s component command for airlift. MidAmerica and the 375th Air Mobility Wing operate Scott AFB/MidAmerica St. Louis Airport. For more information, visit www.flymidamerica.com.

