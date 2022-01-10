ALTON - Melissa S. Kozonasky, 36, of the 3220 block of Seminary Street, Alton, was charged Thursday of aggravated battery and unlawful violation of an order of protection.

She allegedly punched a woman, 60, in the nose on Jan 2. She was also accused of violating an order of protection ruling her to stay away from the address at which the alleged battery occurred. Bail was set at $40,000.

ALTON - Chela J. Edwards, 36, of Chicago, was charged Thursday with felony retail theft.

She allegedly stole an iron from the Family Dollar Store, 1617 Washington Avenue, after being convicted of theft in November.

She was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of cocaine. Bail was set at $15,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Danny L. Cope III, 29, of the 600 block of Milton Road, Alton, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than 5 grams of the drug on Wednesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

COLLINSVILLE - John A. Gray, 26, of Collinsville, was charged Thursday with aggravated driving under the influence while his license was suspended.

He allegedly drove a car while under the influence of alcohol after his license was suspended on Dec. 8. Bail was set at $15,000.

GRANITE CITY - Valenton W. Miller, 22, of East St. Louis, was charged Thursday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

He allegedly possessed a Glock .45-caliber handgun with a 30-round extended magazine on Jan. 5 while he was on parole for a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

He was also accused of possession of between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana on Jan. 5. Bail was set at $50,000.

More like this: