EDWARDSVILLE - Joesid C. Gresham, 39, of Granite City, was charged with felony retail theft for allegedly stealing a Wet Brush Detangling Comb from the CVS store.

The case was charged as a class 4 felony because the suspect was convicted of the same charge on April 21. The alleged crime occurred on Monday; the charge was filed Tuesday. Bail was set at $10,000. The item is available on the Internet for $5.99.

WOOD RIVER - James R. Edwards, 35, of the first block of Beach Avenue, Wood River, was charged Tuesday with domestic battery, unlawful restraint, and unlawful violation of an order of protection.

He allegedly pulled a female victim’s hair and gouged her eye on Monday after having been convicted of the same offense on Dec. 23.

He was also accused of taking keys from the victim, preventing her from leaving the home.

The victim was protected by an order of protection that was served on Oct. 21.

EAST ALTON - Jennifer D. Howard, 33, of the 200 block of Kingshighway, East Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a credit or debit card and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She allegedly possessed 10 credit cards that were not issued to her. She was also accused of illegally possessing a prescription drug. Bail was set at $20,000.

EAST ALTON - Tyler C. Mercer, 25, of the 100 block of Cooper Avenue, East Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Oct. 15. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - Travis R. Zimmerman, 49, of the 3400 block of Oak Drive, Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Sept. 5. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - Kris A. Tinnon, 54, of the 100 block of East Alton, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Sept. 10. Bail was set at $15,000.

WOOD RIVER - Dylan J. Dant, 25, of the 300 block of Sanders Street, Bethalto, was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property.

He allegedly damaged an interactive menu computer screen on Jan. 9. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Richard W. Hall, 40, of Roland, Arizona, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than15 grams of cocaine on Monday. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - Joshua A. Mincey, 34, of Flora, and Aaron R. Glover, 28, of the first block of Circle Drive, Cottage Hills was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

He allegedly possessed a 2001 Ford Windstar on Jan. 10. Bail was set at $50,000.

