

EDWARDSVILLE - A prosecutor Wednesday said he may introduce evidence of the blood of murder victim Michael Ladd on the boot of Zachary Capers when the case comes to trial, but Capers' attorney indicated she may introduce an alibi defense and suggest an alternative suspect.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jake Harlow said DNA analysis showed Michael Ladd’s blood on the heel of a boot that Capers wore. He argued at an evidence hearing before Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

Public Defender Mary Copeland told the judge she may suggest an alternative suspect.

She said six people were interviewed after the death of Michael Ladd, 79, and Dr. Lois Ladd, 68, both of Edwardsville.

The two were found stabbed to death at their residence on March 18, 2019. An employee of Lois Ladd had reported that she had not appeared at her office, as usual.

Copeland argued that several associates of Michael Ladd’s construction company speculated that another man had killed the two after he asked Michael Ladd for money to buy drugs.

Harlow argued that there is no hard evidence that the other suspect did the crime, but there is hard evidence that Caprs did it.

Authorities said the killings appeared to be random acts of violence with no connection between Capers and the victims.

Authorities have suggested Capers requires a mental, and a judge has ordered it. The results have not been made public.

