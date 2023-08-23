ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced today it has issued charges against an 18-year-old suspect - Amanuel Taylor-Hutt - on Monday, August 21, 2023, of the 3000 block of N. Waterford Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63033, for Murder Second Degree, Armed Criminal Action, and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. A mugshot of the suspect was not available, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ra’hmello Stewart, 24, of the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace, St. Louis, Missouri, 63138.

Preliminary investigation has revealed this homicide occurred as a result of a personal dispute between individuals known to one another.

The probable cause statement reads: "On June 29, 2022, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Saint Louis County Police were called to the 11900 block of Iguana Terrace for a reported shooting. Upon responding to the scene, the victim, R.S., is observed to be suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. One 9mm shell casing was found inside the residence. R.S. was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A witness identifies the defendant fleeing the scene of the shooting. The defendant's cellular telephone is located at or near the scene of the shooting at the time of the offense. The defendant is eventually arrested and interviewed, in the presence of a parent, and admits to going to the Iguana Terrace location to exchange ecstasy pills for Xanax pills. The defendant admits fleeing the scene after the shooting. The defendant is a juvenile (at the time of the incident) that has been certified to stand trial as an adult for these charges."

Taylor-Hutt is being held on a $250,000 cash-only, no 10%, bond.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

