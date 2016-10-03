EDWARDSVILLE - Brenton M. Webster, 29, of Old Edwardsville Road, Wood River, faces multiple charges after a new explanation has come about of what happened when he entered Casey's General Store, 3499 Fosterburg Road, Alton, requesting an ambulance.

Webster was charged Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of home invasion, armed robbery, unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (cocaine).

Webster's saga with Madison County law enforcement authorities began on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, at approximately 10:30 p.m., when the Alton Police Department responded to the Casey’s General Store. The call to police was in reference to a gunshot victim entering the business and requesting an ambulance.

Alton Police officers responded to the scene and met with the gunshot victim, who was identified as Brenton M. Webster, Madison County Sheriff's Department Capt. Mike Dixon said.

"Webster told officers that he had been shot by a subject who he arranged to meet through a Craigslist posting. Webster indicated the shooting took place in unincorporated Madison County near the intersection of Fosterburg Road and I-255."

An investigation into the allegation by members of the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Webster was actually shot in the commission of a home invasion that took place in the 300 block of Tremont Drive in Godfrey. An occupant of the home allowed Webster into the residence, after Webster knocked on the door asking to use the restroom. After entering the home, Webster reportedly attacked the homeowner with a firearm.

The homeowner, who was also armed with a firearm, shot Webster during the attack, Capt. Dixon said. Webster fled the residence after being shot, and shortly thereafter entered the Casey’s General Store, requesting an ambulance.

Webster was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital on Saturday, October 1, 2016. Upon his release from the hospital Webster was immediately taken into custody by members of the St. Louis City Police Department. Webster is being held in the St. Louis City Jail, pending extradition procedures.

Evidence developed during the investigation suggests this event is attributed/related to illegal drug activity, Dixon said.

