All Schnucks Locations Hosting "Shop Out Hunger" Food Drive August 8 - 15
ALTON - Starting today and continuing through Monday, August 15, all 112 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will host a “Shop Out Hunger” food drive to support food pantries, homeless shelters, and transition houses in every community Schnucks serves. Those wishing to donate should look for collection volunteers or a donation bin at the front of each store.
The most requested non-perishable items include:
- Canned Goods
- Cereals
- Pasta
- Peanut Butter
Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive, and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.