The quote, “All politics is local” has never meant more than it will on November 3, 2020. I am proudly writing this letter in support of Amy Elik for the 111th District in the Illinois House of Representatives. The attack ads against Amy have been untrue, deliberate, and disgusting. Amy is a Christian, a mom, a wife, a daughter, a sister, a businesswoman, and a friend. She, like many of us, is fed up with the dirty Chicago, and inept Springfield, politicians who want to curtail our Constitutional Rights and carelessly spend our hard-earned paychecks. In the time I have known Amy; I have found her to be very smart, thoughtful, compassionate, and willing to listen to all sides of an argument. I firmly believe that with her education and experience in Accounting, Amy will work tirelessly, carefully, and always as a fiduciary representing the 111th District.

Contrary to what has been said about her, Amy Elik is 100% pro-life and 100% pro-Second Amendment. Amy is also dedicated to helping our Seniors who cannot - or do not want to - live alone. As someone who also works with Seniors, I can tell you that it is a very important calling and one that we do not take lightly. To accuse Amy of trying to hurt Seniors is absolute fear-mongering, beyond insulting, and just plain absurd. Amy Elik lives the motto, “God-Family-Country” and I have no doubt that, when elected, she will use her position to represent the values of down-state Illinois, be our voice, and do everything in her power to protect us from politicians who only want to raise our taxes, raise their pay, and throw a blanket over our liberties.

Finally, and this is important: Amy Elik has publicly pledged to NOT support Mike Madigan as Speaker of the House for Illinois. I find this brave and refreshing especially since my multiple queries regarding this subject have gone ignored and unanswered by Amy’s opponent.

As a former Godfrey Village Board member, you trusted me with your vote for two terms. Now, I am asking you to trust me with your vote for Amy Elik on November 3rd.

Sincerely,

Sarah R. Johnes

