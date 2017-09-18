COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a full closure on westbound Interstate 55/70 under Interstate 255 near Collinsville is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 22, weather permitting.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 22, westbound Interstate 55/70 will be closed directly under Interstate 255. Westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic must exit onto Interstate 255. Due to this closure, the ramp from northbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 55/70 will be closed as well as the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound Interstate 55/70. Westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic west of the Interstate 255 interchange will not be affected.

A posted detour will direct westbound Interstate 55/70 traffic to take southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to westbound Interstate 55/70. Another posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to take Collinsville Road west to southbound Interstate 255 to westbound Interstate 64 to westbound Interstate 55/70. The ramps from westbound Interstate 55/70 to Interstate 255 will remain open at all times.

The closure is necessary to paint two bridges carrying Interstate 255 traffic over Interstate 55/70. The interstate is expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 25.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, anticipate additional travel times, and use caution while driving through and near the construction work zone.

By utilizing a full expressway closure and keeping construction restricted to the weekend when traffic volumes are down, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time the work zone is needed during heavier traveled weekday periods.

