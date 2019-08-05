COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a full closure on westbound I-55/70 from the I-270/70/55 interchange near Troy to Black Lane near Collinsville is scheduled to begin on Friday, August 9, 2019, weather permitting, and last throughout the weekend. The closure is necessary for placing a new bituminous surface treatment on the roadway.

Starting at 7 p.m. Friday, August 9th, all lanes of westbound I-55/70 will be closed from I-270/70/55 to Black Lane. A posted detour will direct through-traffic to take westbound I-270 to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to access westbound I-55/70. I-270 eastbound and I-70 westbound traffic will not have access to I-55/70 southbound/westbound at the I-270/70/55 interchange. Southbound I-55 motorists will have access to I-70 eastbound. Only local traffic will have access to IL 162 and US 40 via I-55 southbound.

The closure is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019.

Drivers are encouraged to use the posted detour throughout the weekend closure. The closure will increase traffic on the detour route and other alternate routes in the area, therefore, please allow extra time for all trips in and throughout the surrounding area. Please be patient, reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the detour area.

The contractor on this project is Micro-Surfacing Contractors, Inc. of St. Louis, Missouri.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

