COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that all westbound Interstate 64 lanes will be detoured to the ramp lanes just east of Interstate 255 near Caseyville beginning on Friday, October 13, weather permitting.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. Friday, October 13, westbound Interstate 64 will be closed just east of Interstate 255. Westbound Interstate 64 traffic will be detoured around the closure using the through-lanes of the Interstate 255 ramp. Due to this detour, the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound Interstate 64 will be closed. Westbound Interstate 64 traffic west of the Interstate 255 interchange will not be affected.

A posted detour will direct westbound Interstate 64 traffic to take the Interstate 255 exit to travel around the work zone and will return them to westbound Interstate 64 just west of the closure area.

Article continues after sponsor message

The closure is necessary to paint a bridge carrying 81st Street traffic over Interstate 64. The interstate lanes are expected to reopen by 5:00 a.m. Monday, October 16.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, anticipate additional travel times, and use caution while driving through and near the construction work zone.

By utilizing a full expressway mainline closure and keeping construction restricted to the weekend when traffic volumes are down, IDOT aims to reduce the length of time the work zone is needed during heavier traveled weekday periods.

Follow our Twitter page to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 8. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

More like this: