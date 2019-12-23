

SPRINGFIELD –The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) has now approved all 21 cultivation centers to grow cannabis for adult use. The department has approved the three outstanding cultivating licenses authorized under state law.

Bedford Grow, LLC in Bedford Park, ILGrown Medicine, LLC in Elk Grove Village and JG IL, LLC in Edgewood are now approved to grow cannabis for adult use, bringing the number of cultivation centers in Illinois to 21. Currently, only cultivation centers licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for early approval adult-use growth. Social equity applicants will have additional opportunities to apply for cultivation center licenses in an upcoming phase.

In addition to Bedford Grow, LLC, ILGrown Medicine, LLC and JG IL, LLC 18 other cultivation centers have been licensed for adult-use growth include:

• Ataraxia- Albion

• Compass Ventures, Inc.- Litchfield

• Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet

• Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee

• Cresco Labs, LLC- Lincoln

• Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora

• GTI Oglesby, LLC- Oglesby

• GTI Rock Island, LLC- Rock Island

• IESO, LLC- Carbondale

• InGown Farms- Freeport

• Nature’s Grace and Wellness, LLC- Vermont

• PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight

• PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest

• Progressive Treatment Solutions- East St. Louis

• Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry

• Revolution Cannabis, LLC- Delavan

• Shelby County Community Services- Shelbyville

• Wellness Group Pharms, LLC- Anna

Adult-use cannabis license applications for craft growers, infusers and transporters will be available through the IDOA beginning on January 7, 2020, with an application deadline of March 15, 2020.

