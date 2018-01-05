ALTON - Come and learn about the latest initiative in implementing reusable bags in Metro East from Stephanie Malench at our January 8, 2018, Speakers’ Series, hosted by the Sierra Club, Piasa Palisades Group.

Stephanie was the Green Coordinator for the South County JC Penny’s and while there she began the store’s plastic bag recycling program and educated employees on how to make their lives greener.

In May of 2017, she helped start the grassroots group called BYOB Glen-Ed to raise awareness about the dangers of single use plastic bags, cups, and straws, with the ultimate goal of eliminating single use plastic bags in the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon shopping district. After six months of educating the public at local events, BYOB is now collecting signatures from individuals and businesses for reusable bags.

Stephanie’s personal environmental practices include using reusable shopping and produce bags, driving a Toyota Prius for 10 years, and she recently went 100% for renewable energy through renewable energy aggregation. Come and join us for our first program in 2018. The time is January 8, 2018 from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002. Come early around 5:30 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker. For information contact Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.

