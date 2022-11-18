GRAFTON - All aboard Santa’s Chocolate Express in Grafton! The popular event will return on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. All participants will receive a starter bag of chocolate at registration at the Grafton Visitor Center from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Participants will collect additional chocolate at participating businesses.

Tickets are $15.00 in advance or $20.00 on the day of the event. Only a limited number of tickets will be available! The tickets include free shuttle service throughout town, a complimentary treat at each participating business, and a holiday shopping bag with a selection of chocolates and a holiday wine glass.

Advance tickets can be purchased at graftonilchamber.com/ chocolate-express

Stroll through Grafton and stop at local shops and businesses to sample chocolate holiday treats and also shop sales. You can take in views of the majestic bluffs and the confluence of the Illinois and Mississippi Rivers or stop for a bite to eat and a beverage of your choice as you enjoy the surrounding holiday celebration. Some overnight lodging places will be open for tours that day.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at The Grove Memorial Park to greet children and pose for photo ops from 12:00-2:00 pm. Jersey State Bank will be offering hot chocolate in the Park.

