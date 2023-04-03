Senior Ali Wilson (2) tries to get around a Roxana defender in a game played earlier this season.

PIASA - Senior Ali Wilson was the team's leading scorer with 25 goals last season. In her sophomore year, she scored 38. She looks to keep up that pace in her final season.

Southwestern girl's soccer head coach Tyler Hamilton once again expects big things from her as well.

"She’s a phenomenal athlete," he said.

"Ali is the kind of player that can take the team to the next level with her ability to score goals. Her sophomore and junior years showed how capable she is in front of net and we expect the same this year."

So far this season, through five games, she's got five goals.

For her efforts, she is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Athlete of the Month for Southwestern.

