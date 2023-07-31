CARROLLTON - The owners of Alfonso’s Pizza in Carrollton recently announced the restaurant will be changing hands in the near future. An Open House will be held at the pizzeria on August 13 - its 32nd anniversary - from about 1 to 5 p.m., and the community is invited to reflect “on what Alfonso’s Pizza has meant to this community and to you.”

“After 32 years, Alfonso and I (Elena) have sold Alfonso's Pizza,” Elena wrote on Facebook. “This is certainly a bittersweet moment for us as we transition out of our home of the past few decades, but, fear ye not! We are leaving our baby in good, capable and experienced hands.”

Those “capable and experienced hands” are new owners Jake King and Hannah King Milligan, two Alfonso’s employees of many years. Hannah began working there in high school in 2008, while Jake has worked there since 2017. Their brother, Isaac, has also worked there since 2008, and Hannah even met her husband, Zack Milligan, while the two were co-workers at Alfonso’s.

They invited the public to bring fond memories and well wishes for the new owners to the Open House, but asked visitors not to bring them any physical gifts, as they’re “trying to get rid of stuff, not accumulate more!” Exclusions include cookies, fruit bowls, veggie trays, and other shareables. Elena also cleared up a rumor about the future location of Alfonso’s:

“Just to set the record straight, we are NOT moving anywhere,” Elena said. “Carrollton is home, and it will remain our home base at least for a good long while.”

In fact, customers may notice Alfonso and Elena helping out at the pizzeria every once in a while “during this transitional stage.”

“We will certainly miss cooking for you and visiting with you at the pizzeria,” Elena said. “It has been a real treasure for us to get to know multi-generations of your families and we look forward to seeing you on our bike rides and walks around town, maybe at some ball games and for the next month or so you may still see us helping out at Alfonso's from time to time during this transitional stage.”

They concluded by saying they “trust” the community will show new owners Jake and Hannah the same support they’ve shown Alfonso and Elena for over three decades:

“We have been so very blessed by the overwhelming love and support of Greene County and beyond, and we trust that you will continue to love and support Jake and Hannah and the whole Alfonso's Pizza crew for decades to come. And as my dear dad would have said, ‘God bless each of you from head to foot in the name of Jesus who loves you and gave Himself for you.’ Thank you. We love you.”

The full announcement is available on the Alfonso’s Pizza Facebook page.

