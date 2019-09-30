ALTON – Alton Police announced Monday morning that Alexis Eberlin, reported missing after an active Sunday domestic incident, has been located and is safe.

Alexis was involved in the incident Sunday night with her husband, Cody, and were last seen outside a wooded area near Storey Lane and Park Road, Alton Police said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Cody. Alton Police said Cody Eberlin is wanted on charges and people should still call 9-1-1 if they see him.

