Couples names: Alex & Abbie

City: Bethalto

Date met or started dating: September 1, 2007

What makes your relationship special? We had fifteen years of close friendship before falling in love in early 2022! There was no "new relationship learning curve" because we had almost our entire lives of learning about each other and growing both seperately and together before our timing was perfect, and the last few pieces fell into place for us to spend our forever together!

Share a memory you have made together: Too many to choose! Abbie- "My personal favorite is the collective of all the nights spent stargazing for hours, only to feel myself slowly falling for my best friend, my favorite person--the memory still gives me butterflies!" Alex- "We've been there with each other for so many ups and downs throughout our entire platonic and romantic relationship, and all of my favorite memories are with her."

