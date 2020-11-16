BATAVIA – In partnership with Kanan Enterprises and out of an abundance of caution, ALDI has voluntarily recalled Southern Grove On the Go Sweet & Salty Trail Mix as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of an undeclared allergen, specifically almonds, in the trail mix. ALDI has removed the affected product from select ALDI stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and West Virginia.

The items were also available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service. The affected Southern Grove On the Go Sweet & Salty Trail Mix was sold in a 12 oz. package of 1.5 oz. bags of trail mix, has a UPC code of 4099100005202 and includes the best buy date of July 27, 2021. ALDI takes the safety and integrity of the products it sells seriously. If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund. Customers with additional questions can contact Kanan Enterprises at 1-800-860-5464 from 8:15 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday.

ALDI sincerely regrets any inconvenience and concern this voluntary recall may cause. About ALDI U.S. One of America's fastest growing retailers, ALDI operates nearly 2,000 stores across 36 states. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience that is designed to save customers money on the groceries they want most while never having to compromise on quality or selection. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

