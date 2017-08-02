GLEN CARBON - The Aldi store at 16 Cottonwood Road in Glen Carbon will open again after remodeling the upcoming week of Aug. 7.

The business has been closed since Wednesday, July 5, for some major remodeling. During that time patrons were asked to visit Aldi stores in Collinsville, Wood River and Granite City.

Aldi is open Monday through Sunday. The hours will be listed once the store reopens again.

Article continues after sponsor message

The store work was extensive, with remodeling and additions made to the store. The parking lot area also has been completely resurfaced.

More like this: