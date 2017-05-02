ALTON - After reopening Monday, May 1 following store renovations, the Alton ALDI, located at 2822 Homer Adams Parkway, will celebrate its Grand Opening on Friday, May 5.

After being closed for a few weeks, the Alton ALDI store reopened on Monday, May 1 with an expanded freezer section, better selection of fresh produce and many other customer-friendly renovations. A Grand Opening celebration will occur on Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m. The renovation of the Alton location is one of 37 such renovations scheduled to be completed by ALDI in the St. Louis area by 2020.

According to a release from ALDI, the renovations at the Alton store look "delivers on its customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections" as well as more room for popular products.

"Remodeled stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building materials - such as recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting," the release stated.

"It has been a pleasure to serve the St. Louis community for 40 years, and we're pleased to invest more than $49 million in updating our St. Louis stores to better serve our existing and new customers," ALDI O'Fallon Division Vice President Rob Jeffries said in a release. "We know there's only one way to attract and keep fans: continually providing the highest-quality products, while staying true to what our competitors can't match - everyday low prices."

In the last few years, ALDI has added new product lines that have "quickly become customer favorites," including a growing organic selection, choice meats, gluten free products and other products free from preservatives, antibiotics, added hormones and artificial coloring and flavoring.

"All ALDI exclusive brand food products are free of added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hyrdogenated oils, and since more than 90 percent of the products available are under ALDI exclusive brands, shoppers can feel good about the food they buy at ALDI. Plus, ALDI ensures its exclusive brands meet or exceed the national brands on taste and quality by conducting rigorous testing on all products," the release stated.

