ALTON - Alton Alderwoman Rosetta Brown shared today that the weekend Souls To The Polls voting campaign in Alton was "well-attended" and "a huge success."

Article continues after sponsor message

"Over 300 people voted on Sunday," she said. "The caravan to the polls was phenomenal. The voters were ignited."

Brown thanked the pastors, church members, voters, and community organizers and leaders for the effort.

"Thank you for exercising your right to vote," she said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the polls in Illinois are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More like this: