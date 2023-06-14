Our Daily Show Interview: 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosetta Brown! From 6-14-23

ALTON - Rosetta Brown is taking a group of teens to Raging Rivers Waterpark, and she’s asking for your help.

“There are quite a few underserved children who have not been able to experience this, so I decided I would make this happen,” Brown, Alderwoman for the 4th Ward, said.

For $15, teens ages 12–16 can join Brown on July 8 for a trip to the waterpark. This discounted rate includes bus transportation, entrance to the park and lunch. Brown is asking for donations so that every teen who wants to participate can do so.

“I’m very honored and very appreciative of the residents of the 4th Ward,” Brown said. “They are ready to help out however. I do have a core group of volunteers who assist in any way that I ask, and I am very appreciative of them.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alderwoman’s office has also partnered with Darlene Croft from Next Step Forward Community Development Corporation and Kennedy Smith from Unity in the Community. Brown has done similar field trips in the past, and she hopes to continue the tradition of bringing young people out into the community.

“Some of [the kids] learn how to skate, some of them learn how to swim, some of them learn how to vote for the first time. I’m going to keep this going as long as I have the support of the community financially and the support of the volunteers,” Brown said.

While the Raging Rivers trip is geared toward teenagers, parents can bring younger kids and receive the same $15 discount at the park. Parents of kids under 12 must provide transportation and stay with their children.

Participants can register for the event from 2–3:30 on July 1 at Hellrung Park. Fees and permission slips are due at this time.

Brown explained that she wanted to plan an event specifically for teenagers following “numerous incidents.” Her goal is to demonstrate some of the safe activities that young people can enjoy this summer.

“I want to do something positive, let them know that there are surrounding activities that they can participate in,” Brown said. “The youth is my focus right now because they need us. They need our community.”

To find out more or donate to the Raging Rivers trip, call Brown’s office at 618-433-9976.

More like this: