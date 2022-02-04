ALTON - Nate Keener, Ward 7 Alderman announces a Town Hall event for February 16th from 6:00 – 7:00 pm at The Old Bakery Beer Company at 400 Landmarks Boulevard in Alton.

“This will be our first town hall of 2022, and as we dig out from snow and the most recent COVID surge, we see a number of exciting opportunities on the horizon for Alton. Transformative programs like the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the Climate Equity and Jobs Act provide great potential for the future development of Alton. I look forward to hearing from the residents of Ward 7 about ways we can make Alton a better place to live for everybody,” said Keener.

Article continues after sponsor message

The event is free and open to all. There will be no formal presentation, and residents are encouraged to come and go as they please.

Alderman Keener can be reached at 618-208-7261.

More like this: