GODFREY - Godfrey officials are advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the North Alby Street (at Humbert) crossing this Sunday near Humbert Road for routine maintenance and repairs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Village officials are advising local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for temporary detours next Sunday night due to the fact the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the North Alby Street railroad crossing (at Humbert) overnight for routine maintenance/repair work. Work shall begin Sunday night, June 11th starting at 7 p.m. and will re-open on Monday morning, June 12th around 7 a.m.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra states that local first responder agencies and mutual aid companies (Fire, Police, EMS), as well as local utility companies, have already been notified of the upcoming temporary closure so that they can adjust their response routes accordingly.

Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

More like this: