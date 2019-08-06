GODFREY - Godfrey officials advising residents that Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby lane crossing (near Humbert Road) for periodic routine maintenance.

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for temporary detours Thursday night due to the fact the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing the Alby Lane railroad crossing overnight for routine maintenance/repair work. Work shall begin Thursday, August 8, 2019, starting at 8:00 p.m. and will continue until Friday, August 9, 2019, at 7 a.m., afterward the crossing shall be opened to full traffic.

Local first responder agencies (Fire, Police, EMS) have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should also pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

