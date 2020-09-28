ALTON - Instead of birthday presents, Alana Jausel, daughter of Jessica Riney and Bryan Jausel, asked for backpacks for other children for her 13th birthday this year. Alana set a goal for the program she calls “Alana’s Birthday Backpacks for Kids” to donate 50 backpacks to kids in need. Alana's birthday was on Sept. 11. And, her backpack collection swelled to 200 donated backpacks this past weekend.

Swiss Army donated 24 backpacks to the cause. Vince Warlick donated four more backpacks today to take it 200 backpacks total. She received $1,900 in donations and purchased the remaining backpacks, Bibles, journals, multi-colored pens, and stuff animals for younger kids. Another person donated more blankets and Laurel Hollister donated stuffed animals and golden children's reading books. Her Aunt Becky donated a bunch of blankets in the backpacks.

Rather than thinking of herself, Alana thought enough of other children truly in need of backpacks when creating her program. Because of her overwhelming gesture of kindness, the backpack program has been extraordinarily successful.

Alana attends Evangelical School in Godfrey and is in seventh grade.

“I wanted to say thank you and say that I did this for foster kids because I just feel I am a little more fortunate than other kids and I would love to give rather than get for myself,” Alana said. “We can all work to help make their life better than what they have now. I might not be able to do this for all the other kids in the country, but I can definitely do it for Alton and Godfrey. Most importantly when I am older want to still serve my country. My dream right now is to get into West Point Academy.

"Right now I can’t do the same things adults can, but the biggest I can do is probably this. It is very important to me to help people who need it. For my birthday I would rather give than get. For the past three years only invited a couple of people just wanted to see them and didn’t care about presents."

Junior League of Greater Alton (JLGA) donated 26 total backpacks this past week to aid in Alana's mission.

“Alana's Birthday Backpacks for Kids” Facebook page is a public group for anyone who wishes to donate or join.

“We are truly amazed, Jessica Riney said. “The backpacks began arriving on Sept. 25. Lana is meeting with Tawyna Hopper from DCFS and has officially set a donation day for Oct. 2."

Alana’s mom said the project started when Alana asked her what kids in foster care do with their belongings when they move. She had heard about some children only having trash bags to move their belongings.

“After having explained to her the harsh reality of this situation, she asked if we could buy backpacks for them. She then decided for her birthday she would see how many backpacks she could get, instead of getting gifts for herself" her mom said.

Jessica continued and said Sam Riney, Alana's stepdad, reached out to a friend who works with DCFS to coordinated the items being directly given to children in need.

“If we buy in bulk, the backpacks are between $5 to $7 per backpack. Any extra money donated will go toward items to fill the backpack.”

Alana said she was so thankful for all of the donations she'd received from the public.

Alana is also getting a P.O. Box so she can put her family address in each backpack and they can write to her or her four siblings as pen pals if they would like.

Alana tries to live her young life by profound words used by British author J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter book series shown here.

Rather than accepting birthday presents as typical children do, Alana has touched hearts and displayed a somewhat magical talent to help others transition more easily into foster care.

"I want to help people and everyone has done so much to help me," Alana said. "God bless you.”

