ALTON – The Alton School Board race was one of the closer contests in the Tuesday Madison County election.

Alfred (Al) J. Womack, Jr., led the field with 1,502 votes. Christina M. Milien, received 1,863 votes and was unopposed for a two-year term. The top three finishers who won four-year terms were Womack, Jr., followed by David P. Lauschke, with 1,391 votes, and Vivian L. Monckton, who had 1,230 votes.

Beverly Velloff had 1,124 votes, David M. Fritz recorded 1,097 votes, and Jarvis Swope had 494 votes in the contest.

Al Womack Jr., also executive director of the Alton Boys & Girls Club was a new face in the school board race.

He said: “I am excited about the opportunity and I am looking forward to serving our district. I am very humbled and almost speechless at the support I received from the community. It really encourages me with the work to be done for the kids. I am up for the challenge.”

Lauschke said he was most appreciative of residents having the confidence to vote him in once again. He has been an Alton School Board member for nearly 30 years.

“It is kind of humbling that people have enough confidence to vote you in again and again and again,” he said. “I am very thankful.”

Lauschke said being on the school board has become a "passion" for him. He is a highly successful area Realtor and follows the footsteps of the late Paul Lauschke, who instilled the need to offer service to the community in addition to using their business talents to assist others.

