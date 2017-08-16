EDWARDSVILLE – On Friday, September 8, Edison’s Entertainment Complex will host “Al Fresco Jr.” - a modified version of their popular “Al Fresco Friday” patio dining experience. The event will be hosted by Ella Sedabres, an 11-year-old from Edwardsville who recently appeared on the Food Net work’s “Kids’ BBQ Championships.”

On a typical Friday, Edison’s patio is reserved for guests 21+, but this event will have a more family-friendly flair welcoming guests of all ages. Sedabres will not only be designing the weekly chef’s specialty menu, but she’ll also be on hand during the event to discuss her flavorful creations with guests.

“Our patio is a comfortable and inviting space, and we know people enjoy bonding while grilling outdoors,” said Randy Williams, Food and Beverage Director at Edison’s Entertainment Complex. “Al Fresco Fridays is our way of enticing our guests to enjoy the space through an affordable but high-end outdoor grilling experience,” Williams continued.

For just $19.95 per guest, Edison’s “Al Fresco Friday” package includes two beverages (domestic and house beer, well cocktails, or house wine), a salad, an appetizer, an entrée, and a side. The menu features items like swordfish, shish kabobs, and bacon-wrapped chicken livers as well as well as weekly chef’s specialties such as roasted lamb chop pops, lemon-thyme steelhead trout, and drunken mussels.

The “Al Fresco Jr.” event is part of Edison’s “Reinvention Weekend.” From September 8-10, Edison’s is unveiling their fully remodeled laser tag arena, new menu, new specials, new restaurant décor, and hosting a bowling tournament and other events for both kids and adults. Ribbon cuttings with both the EdGlen Chamber of Commerce and Troy, Maryville, St. Jacob, Marine Chamber of Commerce have also been scheduled for Friday, September 8.

Edison’s Entertainment Complex is located at 2477 S. State Route 157 in Edwardsville. For more information or to make a table reservation, visit www.edisonsfun.com or call (618) 307-9020.

