HONOLULU – Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa was awarded Defensive Most Valuable Player honors as Epenesa's Team Ronnie Stanley side took a 9-7 win over Team Marcus Mariota in the inaugural Polynesian Bowl high-school all-star football game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu Saturday night.

The game was made up of players of Polynesian heritage on teams named for Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, both of whom are of Polynesian heritage; Epenesa is of Samoan heritage.

Former Chicago Bears lineman Olin Kreutz was the honorary coach for Team Stanley; the team was coached by former Hawaii, Arizona and San Jose State coach Dick Tomey. Former Hawaii coach June Jones coached Team Mariota; the honorary coach of that team was Jack Thompson, known as “The Throwin' Samoan” from his days at Washington State.

Edwardsville kicker Riley Patterson also took part in an all-star game Saturday, the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl held in Oakland. He will be kicking for Memphis next season.

