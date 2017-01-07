Edwardsville's A.J. EpenesaFOOTBALL

EPENESA RECORDS TWO TACKLES IN ALL-STAR GAME: Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa had a pair of tackles in Saturday's U.S. Army All-American Bowl high-school football all-star game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Epenesa, who has committed to Iowa for next season, played in front of a record crowd of 40,568; his East team defeated the West 27-17 in the game, which was nationally televised on NBC.

Epenesa will be taking part in the Jan. 21 inaugural edition of the Polynesian Bowl all-star game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu; that game begin at 10 p.m. local time (6 p.m. in Honolulu) and will be live-streamed on ESPN3, ESPN's free streaming service. It will be available on the Watch ESPN app on tables and smartphones and via www.watchespn.com for computers.

