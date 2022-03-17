GRAFTON - Air Evac Lifeteam had an emergency call in Grafton on the riverfront near the Lighthouse Wednesday morning. Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow said after a conversation with his police chief the situation was a citizen who had stroke-like conditions and was quickly transported to St. Louis.

Mayor Morrow said the person lived in an area on Market Street in Grafton.

Morrow, a former long-time member of the Army Corps of Engineers, and also a combat veteran, said he understands the importance of the helicopter emergency transport to St. Louis and quick treatment of people in distress. ARCH Medical Services, Survival Flight, and Air Evac Lifestream handle air emergency services for Grafton. He said whoever is closest or has availability comes out.

“It saves critical time using air medical services,” he said. “They say the first hour in regard to a stroke is the golden hour. If a victim can get into treatment quickly, their chances are vastly improved.

“We are very grateful for the air medical team and what they do for our area. We are grateful for all the work they did during COVID-19 and during emergencies like this one.”

Morrow explained that air medical personnel perform many of the same roles as other first responders and are critical to sustaining life in these types of emergencies.

