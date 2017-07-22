ALTON - The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater summer concert series has two highly successful acts appearing Sunday night and on Aug. 5.

The Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater will host Air Supply with opening act Jenni and Dave Duo, with doors open at 6 p.m. and the warmup show starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $19.50 for general admission. Premium tickets are $35 which include assigned seating in the VIP area and access to the VIP tent with a private concession booth.

VIP tickets are $59 which include the same access as the premium tickets plus reserved parking.

The Lost in Love VIP Experience tickets are $159 and include assigned VIP seating, reserved parking, access to the VIP tent and an invitation to the sound check with a meet and greet to follow for photo opportunities with Air Supply. The Lost in Love VIP package also includes an exclusive swag bag with one Kodak archival metallic signed photo, lapel pin, T-shirt and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard.

The Better Than Ezra show is slated for 7 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Better Than Ezra is most known for its 1995 single “Good,” which hit No. 1, before their debut album Deluxe went double-platinum, before popular shows such as Desperate Housewives licensed their song “Juicy,” before Taylor Swift attested to their timeless appeal by covering their track “Breathless - New Orleans.”

Better Than Ezra was once a pop-rock act paying its dues, traveling from town to town in a ramshackle van. Over two decades after the band formed, that vigilance still resonates strongly with the trio, who were finally rewarded after seven years of stubbornly chasing their dreams. “This band,” notes bassist Tom Drummond, “has never been handed anything.”

Ticket prices for the concert are as follows:

$25.00 - General Admission Lawn

$37.50 - Premium Reserved

$50.00 - VIP Reserved

