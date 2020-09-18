Get The Latest News!

WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River hosted a triangular high school cross country meet for boys and girls on a 2.5-mile course at the high school on Thursday afternoon against Dupo and Red Bud. Aiden Loeffelman and Megan Douglas were the stars of the meet for the Oilers.

Loeffelman placed fourth in the boys race with a time of 15:09 and Douglas was fifth in the girls race with a time of 19:12.

Evan Baker and Mary Nguyen were other top performers for the Oilers in the meet.

Baker was 11th in the boys race with a time of 20:08 and Nguyen was 15th place with a time of 23:26.

The Oilers' Sabrina Fulkerson was 14th with a time of 22:50.

