EAST ALTON - Aiden Stevens, one of the newer players with the Edwardsville Mid-States Club Hockey Association team, is fitting in well on the varsity team, and last Thursday night against Eureka, he scored two goals and assisted on another as the Tigers defeated the Wildcats 14-0 at East Alton Ice Arena.

In a postgame interview, Stevens felt very happy with both his performance and the team's win in the Suburban Division game.

"Obviously, big win," Stevens said. "Team did well. Just good overall effort from everyone."

Four Edwardsville players, including Stevens, scored twice in the win over Eureka, and many different players had at least a goal or an assist. In addition, the Tigers' first three goals came on a power play, along with two shorthanded goals. The special teams were clicking, and it's an important part of the team's early success.

"Yeah, it's always good to see a variety of players getting points," Stevens said, "and helping out the team."

As one of the newer players, Stevens feels that he's meshing well with the team.

"I'd say pretty good," Stevens said. "Yeah. Can't really say much. I mean, I feel good," he also said with a laugh and smile.

When Stevens was called up to the varsity, he had a single goal in mind to ensure success on the team.

"Just keep the same pace from the lower levels," Stevens said. "Just keep doing what I've been doing."

So far, so good for Stevens, who has made a positive contribution since his call up.

"Yeah, it's been working out well," Stevens said.

The Mid-States season is just over a month old, and with the Holiday season coming up, Stevens' goals are very much team-oriented.

"Just, I mean, not a certain amount of points or anything," Stevens said. "Just to do good and help the team out as much as possible."

As far as the team goals go, he's hoping to help the Tigers make it to their fourth consecutive St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup playoffs in February and March, which is the top level of the MSCHA post-season tournaments. Stevens is definitely looking forward to the possibility of Edwardsville returning to the Blues Challenge Cup.

"Yeah, of course," Stevens said. "That's always the goal, to get as far as possible in the season as we can."

And with the season a month old, Stevens feels that things are going well for himself and the Tigers, and is optimistic of good things ahead.

"It's going pretty good," Stevens said. "I feel like if we just keep on the same track, we'll be golden for going however far we can.

