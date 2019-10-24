AHS Wall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The purpose of both the AHS Wall of Fame and the Distinguished Alumni Award is similar to recognize those outstanding citizens who have contributed to their community, have attained exceptional lifetime achievements and/or have exhibited extraordinary leadership. The AHS Wall of Fame has been acknowledging members of the Alton community since 2009. The Distinguished Alumni Award was introduced in 2014. These two prestigious awards are designed to celebrate the accomplishments of neighbors, friends, and family and to serve as the standard for excellence. "When we publicly honor the lives of these individuals, the young people in our schools are inspired by role models that they know personally," Alton Schools Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said. "Merging these two awards allows the district to pay tribute to those who graduated from AHS and to those who chose our community as their home." Article continues after sponsor message The Alton School District #11 wishes to recognize and honor both outstanding citizens and graduates of Alton High School. To be eligible for nomination and consideration for either the AHS Wall of Fame or the Distinguished Alumni Award, candidates must have: achieved notable employment/career achievements within their chosen field;

exhibited civic and/or community accomplishments through service, volunteer work, philanthropic endeavors, or have received notable local, state or national honors;

graduated a minimum of ten years prior to nomination;

made significant lifetime contribution to Alton High School or the Alton School District Nomination Process Candidates may be nominated for either award (Wall of Fame or Distinguished Alumni) in writing by any member of the public by November 30th of each year.

Both the AHS Wall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni will utilize the same nomination form and require the same information to be included in the nomination packet.

Members of the nominating committee who are nominated for either award must recuse themselves during the selection and voting process.

Members of the nominating committee may not nominate themselves for recognition.

The nomination packet must include the following sponsor’s information: name current address current phone number email address, if available. application form three (3) letters of recommendation to be reviewed by the committee: The awards honors, and achievements will be verified and must satisfactorily meet the criteria of the selection committee before any final decision is made on the candidate.

Selection Process Nominated candidates’ letters of reference/recommendation will be distributed to the committee members for review and verification of information provided by the sponsor(s);

At a subsequent meeting, committee members will present their findings on each candidate and will select and present no more than six (6) candidates who best exemplify the ideals of Alton School District #11’s Wall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni;

The six candidates may represent either citizen who has or has not graduated from AHS;

Those candidates who meet the other criteria and who did not graduate from AHS will receive the distinction of Wall of Fame recipients while those who graduated from AHS will be honored as Distinguished Alumni;

Once all committee members have had the opportunity to review the letters on each nominated candidate on the master list, the discussion will take place. Votes will be taken on each nominated candidate;

The committee will make certain that those candidates receiving the highest vote totals, (a maximum of six candidates per year) will be the inductees on the Alton High School Wall of Fame and Distinguished Alumni at that year’s induction ceremony;

Candidates who have been recognized for one award are not eligible for the other award. All applications will be considered for two years and then must be resubmitted. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending