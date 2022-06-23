AHS To Hold Summer Basketball Camp With Dudley As New Head Coach

ALTON - There won't be a traditional summer Alton Redbirds basketball camp for returning high schoolers, however, there will still be a camp held for fourth through eighth graders Monday-Thursday of next week.

The camp will be held at Alton High School's main gym with fourth and fifth graders going from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. and the sixth, seventh and eighth graders from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The camp costs $50 and $25 for any additional brother. The price includes a t-shirt, basketball, and the four-day learning camp.

New AHS head coach Dylan Dudley will be hosting the camp and he assures parents that if they can't afford the camp fee that there are scholarships and other ways to join.

"I definitely don't want to leave anybody out," Dudley said.

Dudley was named head coach back in May. He has a plethora of coaching background at both the high school and collegiate levels.

He will be taking on a full-time position at AHS as a permanent substitute teacher where he'll coach the boys' basketball and golf programs.

Talking about the camp Dudley says, "It is arguably the most important thing we'll do for our program and our community."

He says that the camp is a good way for coaches and staff to introduce themselves to the campers and it just helps build the program.

He mentioned that the fourth, fifth, and sixth graders will play in the Junior Redbirds League to help build their skills in the off-season. It's something that Dudley feels is really important.

Dudley said that everyone in Alton has been very welcoming helping facilitate the camp and get the necessary supplies to host the four-day event.

"It's been amazing. It's been what I expected," he said.

Dudley comes into the coaching position with a struggling Alton team and he is fully aware and up for the challenge.

"The current situation of the program doesn't scare me one bit," he said.

"We're going to do the best we can to make the community proud."

A flyer about the camp can be found at this link.

