ALTON - Alton High junior tennis player Luke Boyd is off to a good start this spring with the Redbirds boys squad.

Luke BoydLuke served as a captain last year and this year. He was all-conference and all-conference academic team for the past two years.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Luke is an Auto Butler Male Athlete of the Month for Alton.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Luke was our team MVP last year because he is a vocal leader who works hard in practices and matches," Coach Jesse Macias said. "He is a really strong doubles player and his partner is Nate Bartlett.

"Luke is our number three player in singles. He has improved his serve this year and he is moving better.

"He’s working on constructing longer points. He’s a good athlete and leader."

More like this:

EAWR Wrestling Star Drake Champlin Commits to McKendree Bearcats
Jun 30, 2025
Alton River Dragons Close Out Regular Season With 25 Wins
Aug 4, 2025
Auto Butler Male Athlete Of Month: Alton High’s Jack Puent Excels As Center Fielder and Pitcher
2 days ago
Jacobs and Biarkis Place 10th in 70-74 Pickleball National Tournament
3 days ago
Sparklight Male Athlete Of Mo.: Rising Junior Brogan Kanallakan Follows Brother’s Baseball Legacy
Jul 8, 2025

 