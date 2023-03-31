ALTON - Alton High School freshman Hayden Scott has earned a significant honor with Washington University in St. Louis. Hayden was selected by Washington University to join their College Prep Program.

The application and selection processes for CPP are described as "extremely competitive."

The program provides high school students with a three-year immersive experience, during the summer months, to prepare them for rigorous coursework in their chosen field. The program is free, and there is no cost to the scholar or family.

Hayden plans to attend medical school and become a physician.

"Thanks for making Alton proud, Hayden," the Alton School District Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner said in a statement.

To help talented high school students from our own region succeed in college, Washington University launched the College Prep Program (CPP) in 2014.

The CPP is a no-cost, three-year immersive learning experience that serves to successfully prepare first-generation college students for college life and beyond. Participation includes year-round academic and enrichment support, with the highlight being a Summer Academy experience that combines college preparation workshops, undergraduate coursework for credit, and activities centered on personal awareness and development.

Graduates of the program leave ready to excel, both academically and socially, with CPP continuing to provide scholars with programming opportunities, college visits, and ongoing individualized support.

The College Prep Program employs Washington University graduate and undergraduate students as administrative and programmatic support for scholars during the Summer Academy and Academic Year sessions.

Alumni CPP scholars who are enrolled in colleges and universities across the country are also able to serve as staff members.

