ALTON - Melanie Parker, an Alton High School senior, has been selected as a finalist in the Saint Louis Young Artist Competition and will perform on March 18 at the Flute Day Festival.

All flutists in this division will perform the first movement of Burton's Sonatina and two movements from Hindemith's Acht Stucke. She is thrilled to have this opportunity and excited to be able to perform in front of other flutists.

The Flute Society of Saint Louis (FSSL) Young Artist Competition is held every year at SIUE's Flute Day Festival.

Flutists from the Saint Louis area are welcome to apply to one of three divisions in the contest: Intermediate High School, Advanced High School, and College. Three finalists from each category are selected to perform for the final round at SIUe's Flute Day Festival.

"We are extremely proud of Melanie's hard work and accomplishments," AHS Head Band Director Blake Korte said.

