AHS Holds Spring Sports Banquet And Awards Ceremony, All-Conference Players Named
ALTON - Alton High School held its annual Spring Sports Banquet and Awards Ceremony last night (May 31). The event was held in the gym and started at 6:30 with the main program and then the teams broke off to hand out their individual team awards.
Girls Soccer
The team awards were voted on by the players and handed out by head coach Gwen Sabo. She was voted Section 12 Coach of the Year by her peers.
Offensive MVP: Emily Baker
Defensive MVP: Haylie Butler
Overall Team MVP: Peyton Baker
110% Effort Award: Lily freer
Most Improved Player: Abi Davis
All-Conference Players:
All-Sectional Players
Boys Tennis
All-Conference Players
Track and Field
All-Conference Players
