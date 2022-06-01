ALTON - Alton High School held its annual Spring Sports Banquet and Awards Ceremony last night (May 31). The event was held in the gym and started at 6:30 with the main program and then the teams broke off to hand out their individual team awards.

Girls Soccer

The team awards were voted on by the players and handed out by head coach Gwen Sabo. She was voted Section 12 Coach of the Year by her peers.

Offensive MVP: Emily Baker

Defensive MVP: Haylie Butler

Overall Team MVP: Peyton Baker

110% Effort Award: Lily freer

Most Improved Player: Abi Davis

All-Conference Players: Tori Schrimpf

Peyton Baker

Emily Baker

Lyndsey Miller

Lily Freer

Taylor Freer

Haylie Butler

All-Sectional Players Tori Schrimpf

Peyton Baker

Emily Baker

Lily Freer

Boys Tennis

All-Conference Players Luke Boyd 2nd Team Singles

Victor Humphrey 3rd Team Singles

Chance Linenfelser 3rd Team Singles

Xavier Carter/Parker Mayhew 2nd Team Doubles

James McKeever/Nate Barlett 3rd Team Doubles

Track and Field

All-Conference Players Simon McClaine 2nd Team 110m H

Simon McClaine 2nd Team 300m H

Simon McClaine/Noah Hardin/Jonathan Krafka/Christian Kotzamanis 2nd Team 4x400m

