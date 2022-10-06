ALTON - The Alton High School girl's tennis team hosted the Belleville West Maroons for their Senior Night Wednesday afternoon. The Redbirds fell 5-4.

They were up 2-1 at one point but gave up the lead after losing four out of their six singles matches.

Senior Chloe Plough and sophomore Lauren Massey picked up singles and doubles wins for the Redbirds.

Plough teamed with fellow senior Lydia Taul to win at No. 1 doubles, and Massey and senior Anna Brady got a win at No. 3 doubles.

Despite the loss, the team still celebrated their five seniors who will be graduating: Devora Newquist, Ruby Pruitt Plough, Brady, and Taul.

The Redbirds are now 8-8 on the season and 2-4 in Southwestern Conference play.

They will host the SWC Tournament beginning tomorrow at 1 p.m. Matches will be held at both at Lewis and Clark Community College and AHS.

The tournament continues into Saturday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m.

