AHS Class Of 1973 Medicare Party Scheduled For Oct. 9 Has Been Postponed Again ALTON - The Alton High Class of 1973 Medicare Party scheduled for Oct. 9, has been postponed against because of COVID-19. "We are hoping to schedule for Spring 2021, but nothing has been finalized yet," Janet Long Brehm, AHS Class of 1973 Reunion Chair, said. "Sorry for the confusion."