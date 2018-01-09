ALTON - Alton High School's bowling team appears to be ending the regular season on a positive note after trouncing Belleville West this past Thursday at Bel-Air Bowl.

The Redbirds travel to Camelot Bowl to face Collinsville today and host O'Fallon on Senior Night on Thursday at Bowl Haven. Both matches start at 3:30 p.m. On Saturday, Alton will play in the Jersey Bowling Regional.

The Alton boys beat Belleville West 32-8 Thursday. Leading Alton was Derek Henderson with a 699 series. Henderson also led all boys in the match. He had games of 235, 198 and 266. Also helping Alton boys was Gavin Taylor with a 640 and Justin Milliman each with a 653.

The AHS girls list their match 35-5. The girls have worked hard but the rebuilding of the team is going to take at least another year and don't ever give up, their head coach David Meyer said.

Alex Bergin led the girls against Belleville West with a 628. Robi Dublo was second for the girls with a 180 game and 469 series. Dunn led West with a 637 series.

The AHS JV boys won their match. The JV boys had a come from behind win. After game one, the boys were down by 161. The boys came back and won game two by 100 and won game three by 94 to win the match. All eight JV boys bowled and contributed.

Next up the girls is the Panther Tournament on Saturday in O’Fallon.

