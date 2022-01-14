WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) released the following statement commemorating the Reverend and honoring his legacy of civil rights activism and service to our communities. The Senator, who has made community service a hallmark of her public life, discussed the importance of serving your nation and community by volunteering, participating in the democratic process and pushing for racial justice. Duckworth will also virtually join City Year Chicago’s MLK Day of Service on Monday to highlight the importance of volunteering.

“Dr. King spread the message that if America were ever to become that more perfect Union, it would need to value compassion over might—the desire to do good over the need to appear great,” said Duckworth. “It’s on each of us to re-pledge ourselves to Dr. King’s vision—to reject the calls to divide us, prioritize racial and economic equity and serve our communities and nation. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. died for his convictions and his compassion. It’s on each of us to ‘make real those promises of democracy’ he spoke of over five decades ago.”

Article continues after sponsor message

A video of Duckworth delivering her Martin Luther King, Jr. Day statement is available here.

More like this: